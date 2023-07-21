CM Mamata Brands PM Modi as "Merchant of Human Killings" Amid Manipur Mayhem

Taking to Twitter, Manipur Police wrote, "Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case: 03 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So a total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now."

Manipur Police is conducting raids and making extensive efforts to arrest the remaining culprits as soon as possible, the state police force mentioned.