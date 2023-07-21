CM Mamata Brands PM Modi as "Merchant of Human Killings" Amid Manipur Mayhem

Voicing strong condemnation over the disturbing incident in Manipur, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, branding him as "merchant of human killings."
The West Bengal Chief Minister asked PM Modi did the incident in Manipur not hurt him even a little.
CM Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the prime minister, saying that the prime minister point fingers at West Bengal but has no love and sympathy for sisters and mothers.
“Till when daughters will be burnt, Dalits, minorities will be killed, schedule caste or people will be killed? You are the merchants of human killings; you torture to kill human beings. We will not leave Manipur, North Eastern sisters are our sisters," said CM Banerjee.
Meanwhile, as many as four people have been arrested so far in connection with the horrific incident in Manipur where two women were paraded naked and allegedly gang-raped, a video of which went viral on the internet.
Taking to Twitter, Manipur Police wrote, "Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case: 03 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So a total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now."
Manipur Police is conducting raids and making extensive efforts to arrest the remaining culprits as soon as possible, the state police force mentioned.
Search operations and checkposts have been set up for checking by the Manipur Police and central forces. "Search Operations and Checking at Nakas: State Police and Central forces continue to conduct search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts. 02 (two) arms with 05 (five) ammunitions were recovered in Imphal East District," tweeted Manipur Police.
A total of 129 naka checkpoints have been installed in different districts of Manipur in connection with the violations and 657 people have been detained.
"Movement of 464 (four hundred sixty-eight) vehicles on NH-37 and 138 (one hundred thirty-eight) vehicles on NH-2 with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles," said Manipur Police.