Colleges in Manipur to Reopen on September 6: CM Singh

Taking to ‘X’ platform, the chief minister said, “Pleased to share that over the past month, school attendance of students from class 1 to 12 has surged to an impressive 90pc as we gradually get back to normalcy. The State Govt. is committed to always keep education on priority despite the hard times we have endured over the last few months. Additionally, colleges are set to reopen on September 6th. Let’s continue to prioritize learning and safety for all!”