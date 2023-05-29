Cop Among 5 Killed Amid Fresh Violence in Manipur

Amid the fresh violence being reported in Manipur, at least five people, including a policeman were reportedly killed, reports emerged on Monday.
It is also learned that 12 others sustained injuries in the attack.
According to reports, fresh violence were reported in parts of the northeastern state ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit after alleged terrorists, carrying sophisticated weapons, set ablaze many houses in Serou and Sugnu area in Toubal and Kakching districts on Sunday.
Following the incident, the Manipur Police commandos responded by eliminating 40 terrorists thus far.
Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had confirmed the successful operation by Manipur Police commandos. These commandos engaged insurgents for over eight hours in areas affected by ethnic violence. The armed terrorists, equipped with M-16 and AK-47 assault rifles, as well as sniper guns, deliberately targeted unarmed civilians and set ablaze numerous homes across multiple villages.
With the assistance of the army and other security forces, the state government swiftly took decisive action to counter these attempts at destabilizing Manipur. Simultaneous attacks were reported in Sekmai, Sugnu, Kumbi, Phayeng, and Serou, resulting in ongoing gunfights and unidentified bodies strewn throughout the streets.
At least 10 injured individuals were rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for treatment. Chief Minister Singh vehemently condemned these planned attacks, particularly given Minister of State Nityanand Rai's presence on a peace mission.
It may be mentioned that Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the violence-hit state today.
Earlier, Shah appealed to both communities, Kuki and Meitei, to maintain calm and peace.