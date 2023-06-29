Cops Stop Rahul Gandhi's Convoy From Visiting Relief Camps In Manipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was reportedly stopped by Manipur police at a check post near Bishnupur, about 20kms from the capital city of Imphal.
Gandhi was en route Manipur’s Churachandpur where is scheduled to visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives.
The Congress leader landed in Imphal earlier today for a two-day visit to the violence-stricken state.
Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said that the police said that they are not in a "position" to allow the leaders to head forward.
"Rahul Gandhi's convoy has been stopped by police near Bishnupur. Police say that they are not in a position to allow us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why have they stopped us" Venugopal said.
Venugopal had earlier confirmed that during his stay, Gandhi will engage with civil society representatives and visit relief camps in Imphal and Churachandpur, two of the worst affected places in the State due to violence.
Meanwhile, the Manipur Police cited security fears for blocking Rahul Gandhi's convoy. Bishnupur's Superintendent of Police said that his convoy could be mistaken for a cavalcade of "attackers".
"Rahul Gandhi cannot be allowed to go ahead. We are worried about his security," said the SP of Bishnupur. "There was arson and the situation was worse last night as well. Rahul Gandhi's cavalcade could be mistaken as that of attackers' in Churachandpur," the police official said.
Since the outbreak of the violence, the Congress has been quite vocal about it. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said that the unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in Manipur has "left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation" while appealing for peace and harmony in the state.
Ajoy Kumar, AICC Incharge North East said that there is total law and order "failure" in the state right now.
"Rahul Gandhi and Congress party has always been raising the Manipur issue. Rahul Gandhi believes that the country needs to know the situation of Manipur. There is total law and order failure in the state right now. The double-engine government has become the triple problem government. Rahul Gandhi will be meeting the people of the state and I think the government should take a lesson, after this visit," Kumar said.
The BJP is under heavy fire from the Opposition and other quarters over the continuing violence in Manipur.
The party has already demanded the removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.