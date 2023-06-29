Cops Stop Rahul Gandhi's Convoy From Visiting Relief Camps In Manipur

Venugopal had earlier confirmed that during his stay, Gandhi will engage with civil society representatives and visit relief camps in Imphal and Churachandpur, two of the worst affected places in the State due to violence.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police cited security fears for blocking Rahul Gandhi's convoy. Bishnupur's Superintendent of Police said that his convoy could be mistaken for a cavalcade of "attackers".

"Rahul Gandhi cannot be allowed to go ahead. We are worried about his security," said the SP of Bishnupur. "There was arson and the situation was worse last night as well. Rahul Gandhi's cavalcade could be mistaken as that of attackers' in Churachandpur," the police official said.

Since the outbreak of the violence, the Congress has been quite vocal about it. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said that the unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in Manipur has "left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation" while appealing for peace and harmony in the state.