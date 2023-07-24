DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Lands In Manipur After Being Denied Permission

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday reached Manipur’s Imphal after initially alleging that the Manipur government denied her permission to visit the strife-stricken northeastern state.
Upon landing, Swati Maliwal first went to meet Chief Minister N Biren Singh. She said that she wanted to meet the survivors of the sexual assault, which was captured in the viral video, to assess whether they had received any legal aid, counseling or any compensation.
The DCW chief also said that she will try to meet with the Governor Anusuiya Uikey. She was quoted by ANI as saying, “I will directly go to the CM's Office, I want to meet chief minister N Biren Singh. I want to meet the sexual abuse survivors and see if they have got legal aid, counselling or any compensation. I appeal to the Manipur Govt that I have come here to help the people of the state, please allow me to do that.”
Maliwal said that she did not fly to the northeastern state to do politics and also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani to also visit Manipur.
Earlier in the day, the DCW chief alleged that the state government had denied her permission to visit Manipur due to the ‘law and order situation’ opposing its earlier permit to allow her in the state.
She told PTI, “I received a letter from the Manipur government suggesting that I should postpone my visit considering the law and order situation in the state. I want to go there only because there is a law and order situation and the sexual assault survivors. Manipur CM himself claimed that there are hundreds of similar cases. I want to visit the to extend help.”