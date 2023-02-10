9 Biggest Festivals of Manipur that you must know about

Cheiroba is one of the most famous and highly regarded festivals in Manipur and occurs in April. Since it heralds the start of the lunar new year for the Meiteis of Manipur, they celebrate it with great fanfare and gusto. Vaishnav Hindus celebrate it on the 13th or 14th of April annually, while followers of Meitei's indigenous religion, Sanamahism, celebrate it on the first day of the lunar new year. During the festival, people clean their homes from top to bottom and put on their best traditional clothing. A variety of traditional dishes, including eromba, pakora, ooti, and many others, are prepared and presented to the local deity at the gates, accompanied by bouquets of flowers and smudge sticks. Married women of the family (daughters, sisters, and aunts) pay a visit to their fathers' houses bearing gifts for the male relatives. This custom is an act of repaying the gifts received by them on the day of Ningol Chakouba. During the night, people enjoy performing their traditional dances.