Fresh Violence Erupts in Manipur as Militants Attack Jiribam Village

The northeastern state of Manipur continues to witness unrest as fresh violence broke out on Saturday morning in the Jiribam district.
Militants launched a surprise attack on a village near the Borobekra police station around 5 a.m., according to reports. The attackers used sophisticated weapons and bombs, targeting the village, which is located approximately 30 km from Jiribam town.
Security forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police, responded swiftly, engaging in a heavy exchange of fire with the militants. Additional reinforcements were dispatched to the area. So far, no casualties have been reported, though the situation remains tense.
The attack occurred as security forces were in the process of evacuating elderly people, women, and children to safer locations. The village is surrounded by thick forests and mountainous terrain, making it a vulnerable target for militant activity.
This latest episode of violence comes just days after peace talks were held in New Delhi between members of the warring Meitei and Kuki communities.
The talks, involving around 20 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the Meitei, Kuki, and Naga communities, aimed to seek a peaceful resolution to the ethnic violence that has gripped Manipur since May last year.
In a related development, two militants were arrested on Friday night in Imphal East district. Police identified the individuals as Mutum Inao Singh and Khwairakpam Rajen Singh, both members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group). They were arrested from the Pureiromba Khongnangkhong area.
The recent attacks highlight the ongoing volatility in the state, despite attempts to bridge differences between the conflicting ethnic groups. The meeting in New Delhi on October 15 marked the first time in 17 months that MLAs from the Meitei, Kuki, and Naga communities came together in an effort to discuss the path to peace.
Among the attendees were prominent figures such as Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Meitei MLAs Tongbram Robindro and Th Basantakumar Singh, Kuki ministers Letpao Haokip and Nemcha Kipgen, and Naga MLAs Ram Muivah, Awangbow Newmai, and L Dikho.