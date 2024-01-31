Gunfire Between Ethnic Groups Leaves 2 Dead in Manipur

At least two persons lost their lives and three others sustained brutal injuries in a fresh incident of violence in Manipur on Tuesday, reports said.
According to reports, an exchange of gunfire took place between two rival ethnic groups at the Kadangband and Koutruk areas of Imphal West district in the northeastern state.
Sources said that the gunfight began at around 2:30 pm and lasted several hours.
Since the eruption of ethnic conflict on May 3 last year, more than 200 individuals have lost their lives in the state, with numerous others left without homes.