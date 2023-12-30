Historic Appointments: Manipur-based IPS Officers Take Helm of Central Paramilitary Forces
On Thursday, three Manipur-based Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were named commanders of central paramilitary forces, with Nina Singh becoming the first woman to lead the federal Industrial Security Force (CISF).
Singh, an IPS officer from the 1989 batch, is currently the Special Director General of the CISF, a central paramilitary force that controls airports, the Delhi Metro, government facilities, and critical structures around the country.
Since Sheel Vardhan Singh's retirement on August 31, the officer has had the additional charge of CISF DG. Singh, who joined the IPS as a Manipur cadre officer, was later transferred to the Rajasthan cadre.
Nina Singh will continue to lead the CISF until her retirement on July 31, 2024.
In the meantime, Anish Dayal Singh has been appointed Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Intelligence Bureau official Rahul Rasgotra has been appointed Chief of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
Rasgotra is a special director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and was part of the 1989 IPS batch. He has been in the IB for almost thirty years. Rasgotra's appointment coincides with the paramilitary force acquiring a second team of intelligence operatives for monitoring and information collection.
He has been appointed to the position until September 30, 2025.
While, Anish, an IPS officer from 1988 batch, has been leading the ITBP for the past few weeks in addition to serving as the CRPF DG. The CRPF will be led by him until December 31, 2024, when he will superannuate.