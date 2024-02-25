Huge Cache of Arms, Ammunition Recovered in Manipur

The Manipur Police have discovered a large stash of weaponry and explosives during search operations in two villages in the Churachandpur district.
Security forces recovered four rifles, one improvised long-range heavy mortar, and ammo on Saturday on the outskirts of D Haolenjang village, according to a police statement.
Fake currency notes having a total face value of Rs 1,200 were also confiscated, the report stated.
According to a police control room statement, during another search operation, a police squad discovered ten weapons, eight gelatin sticks, and ammo in Moljang village in Churachandpur.
In a separate operation, three people were arrested near the Keisampat intersection in Imphal West district after two SLR rifles were found in their hands, “a case has been registered against them, and the investigation is underway”, an officer said.
Since May of last year, ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed the lives of nearly 180 people.
The violence broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.