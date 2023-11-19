Imphal Airport on High Alert After Unidentified Object Spotted in Airspace

The Imphal Airport in Manipur was put on a high alert on Sunday after unidentified small-sized drone was spotted, reports emerged.
According to sources, the drone was spotted by a security officer this afternoon. Thereafter, an alert was issued to other agencies at the airport and operations were postponed till security clearance.
As a result of the security clearance, timings of three flights were affected. However, flight operations were later resumed at around 5:30 pm.
In this regard, the Eastern Command of the Indian Air Force said that it activated its Air Defence response mechanism.
Earlier this month, amid fresh reports of violence in Manipur, the Imphal administration on decided to backtrack on curfew relaxations with immediate effect.