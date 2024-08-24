Indian Army Chief Meets Manipur CM, Discuss Strategies For Restoring Peace

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi recently met with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to discuss strategies for promoting peace and stability in the state, which has been experiencing ethnic violence in over a year.
Speaking to ANI, General Dwivedi outlined the purpose of his visit, saying, "My main aim to come here was to review the security situation as of today in Manipur, and I was happy to see the great coordination between the security agencies. I had a detailed, frank discussion and many kinds of lines of effort have come on how we should take this journey ahead, and the main aim is to ensure that there is trust, peace, and tranquillity in this state."
Reflecting on the meeting with the Manipur CM, he said,"I was lucky to meet the chief minister since he was in the station, and it was a very great meeting, very encouraging meeting where we could discuss a lot of issues, and we were looking for the way forward where we can bring peace in the State and also how to get all the communities together so that there is an enhanced harmonious relationship amongst them."
Upon his arrival in Manipur, the Army Chief was briefed on the operational preparedness by commanders on the ground. He also held discussions with the heads of various security agencies in the state, expressing his appreciation for their insights and the coordination between the forces. During his visit, General Dwivedi interacted with the troops, commending them for their professionalism, operational readiness, and dedication to duty. He also met with veterans, praising their selfless service and invaluable contributions to nation-building.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to social media platform X to share details of his meeting with the Army Chief.
"Had a productive meeting with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, along with Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps, and Major General Ravroop Singh, Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) at my Secretariat," Singh posted.
He further added, "I deeply appreciate General Dwivedi's visit to Manipur. Deliberated on critical issues concerning the current situation of our state. We reaffirmed the cooperation between the state government and the security forces in effectively responding to the challenges we face, maintaining peace and harmony in the state."
The northeastern state has been under heavy security following violent clashes that erupted during a rally organized by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. Intermittent incidents of violence between different communities have continued, calling for a strong security presence to maintain order.