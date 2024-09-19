Major Threat Neutralized: Army and Manipur Police Recover 28.5 kg of IEDs

A joint operation by the Indian Army and Manipur Police has successfully averted a potential threat to life and property.
A large cache of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) was recovered from the hill regions of Manipur near Bongjang and Itham villages in Imphal East district.
Following a tip-off, the Indian Army and Manipur Police launched an extensive search operation with the assistance of Army Explosives Detection Dogs.
The operation led to the recovery of seven IEDs, weighing approximately 28.5 kg. The devices were safely diffused by Army Engineers, preventing a major disaster and safeguarding lives.