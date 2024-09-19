Manipur

Major Threat Neutralized: Army and Manipur Police Recover 28.5 kg of IEDs

Following a tip-off, the Indian Army and Manipur Police launched an extensive search operation with the assistance of Army Explosives Detection Dogs.
Major Threat Neutralized: Army and Manipur Police Recover 28.5 kg of IEDs
Major Threat Neutralized: Army and Manipur Police Recover 28.5 kg of IEDs
Pratidin Time
Updated on

A joint operation by the Indian Army and Manipur Police has successfully averted a potential threat to life and property.

A large cache of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) was recovered from the hill regions of Manipur near Bongjang and Itham villages in Imphal East district.

Following a tip-off, the Indian Army and Manipur Police launched an extensive search operation with the assistance of Army Explosives Detection Dogs.

The operation led to the recovery of seven IEDs, weighing approximately 28.5 kg. The devices were safely diffused by Army Engineers, preventing a major disaster and safeguarding lives.

Major Threat Neutralized: Army and Manipur Police Recover 28.5 kg of IEDs
Temporary Bunkers Used By Militants Destroyed In Manipur's Jiribam
Indian Army
Manipur Police
Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
manipur>>north-east/manipur/major-threat-neutralized-army-and-manipur-police-recover-285-kg-of-ieds
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com