Manipur: Anti-Drug Ops Leads To Seizure Of 4.8 Kg Heroin

A massive consignment of heroin weighing over four kilograms was seized and two smugglers were arrested during an anti-narcotics operation in Manipur on Thursday.

According to reports, Manipur Police carried out the operation based on information of a possible smuggling bid. Officials set up a checkpoint at Kangpokpi town where the drugs were seized from a vehicle passing through.

Police officials said that a Ford Eco Sport vehicle was intercepted at the checkpoint and searched as per routine procedure. While searching the car, the heroin being smuggled was found inside it.

The total seizure of heroin weighed around 4.8 kilograms. The heroin was concealed in a total of 100 soap boxes which were seized by the police, in addition to four packets full of the narcotic, informed officials.

They further mentioned that the total cost of the heroin consignment was approximately Rs 7.2 crores in the international markets.

Meanwhile, the two occupants of the car were also taken into custody by the police on charges of smuggling illicit drugs. Those arrested were identified as Thangminle Kipgen and Ngamboi Haokip.

Apart from the drugs, police also seized the personal mobile phones from the two smugglers following their arrest.

Earlier in October, 2022, heroin worth around Rs 20 crores was seized in a massive drug bust in Assam’s Karimganj.

Karimganj police had conducted a search operation at Nagara during which the massive consignment of drugs was recovered.

Officials informed that a vehicle entering the state from neighbouring Mizoram was intercepted and searched based on specific inputs during which the heroin was found and later seized.

They said that the heroin was being smuggled in a Mahindra Thar vehicle. They narcotics was concealed in 194 soap boxes. The seized drugs is believed to be worth around Rs 20 crores in the international markets, they added.

Meanwhile, police also arrested two people in connection with the major bust. They were identified as Jabrul Haque and Rizal Uddin Talukdar.