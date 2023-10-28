Manipur: 5 KCP Militants Arrested In Intensive Search Ops

Manipur Police wrote, "Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Bishnupur, Kakching, Imphal West and Imphal East districts. (i)During an operation at Imphal East District on 27.10.2023, 05 (five) active members of the outfit KCP (Military Task Force) who were involved in extortion activities from public and various establishments were arrested and recovered 01 (one) arm, 48 (forty eight) ammunitions, 3 (three) nos. of 7.62 Ammunition charger clip, 5 (five) nos. of Mobile Phone handsets, 1 (one) no. of Pistol Holster, 3 (three) pairs of fighting dress with 1 (one) scarf, 4 (four) pairs of Jungle Boot shoes, 1 (one) of BP Jacket, 1 (one) Jungle hat, 2 (two) nos. of wallets, 2 (two) nos. of belts, a sum of Rs. 2090/- and 1(one) car (Hyundai i20) without registration plate from their possession."