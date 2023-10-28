Manipur: 5 KCP Militants Arrested In Intensive Search Ops

Security forces apprehended five active members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), a Maoist militant group on charges of extortion and possession of arms in Manipur on Friday, officials informed.
They said that a search operation was conducted by the security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas across four districts - Kakching, Bishnupur, Imphal East and Imphal West.
During the search operations, the five KCP military task force cadres were arrested as officials found them in possession of firearms and ammunition and other war-like stores.
Taking to X, Manipur Police informed about the arrests. They said that during the search, officials were able to recover a firearm along with 48 rounds of live ammunition, three 7.62 mm ammunition charger clip, a pistol holster, three pairs of fighting dress with a scarf, four pairs of jungle boots, and two belts.
Furthermore, cash amounting to Rs 2,090 along with five mobile phones, and a Hyundai i20 car without registration plates were also seized from the accused.
