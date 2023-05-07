Manipur: Army, Assam Rifles' Enhanced Surveillance Leads to Curfew Relaxation for 3 Hours In Morning

The efforts of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles columns have brought a ray of hope to the violence-torn Churachandpur region of Manipur. The joint forces have been working tirelessly for the past 96 hours to rescue civilians across all communities, curb violence and restore normalcy in the area.
It is due to their dedicated efforts, no major violence has been reported at present. As a result, the curfew has been relaxed from 7-10 am today in Churachandpur, followed by a flag march by Security Forces immediately thereafter.
Over the past 24 hours, the Army has significantly enhanced its surveillance efforts through aerial surveillance, movement of UAVs and redeployment of Army helicopters within Imphal Valley. This has helped in ensuring the safety and security of the civilians in the area.
So far, a total of 23,000 civilians have been rescued and moved to their own operating bases/military garrisons. This massive rescue operation by the Army and Assam Rifles has brought much-needed relief to the people of the region.
Yesterday, the Indian army and Assam Rifles evacuated over 16,000 people from the violence-hit areas of Manipur.
Efforts are underway to bring the overall situation under control and restore normalcy in the state. Reports said that flag marches are being held to control the situation.
On the other hand, defence sources said that as many as 120 columns of the Indian army and Assam Rifles have deployed in the violence-hit areas of the state and 10 CRPF companies are on their way to Manipur.
Indian Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned by Manipur Government on the intervening night of May 3 and May 4, 2023, in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes which erupted in a few districts of Manipur.
However, prompt response by security forces led to the rescuing of civilians of all communities from various minority pockets of areas affected by violence. As a result of the proactive and timely response, Churachandpur, KPI, Moreh, and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence reported since yesterday night. According to reports, after remaining peaceful for the past 18 hours, several violent incidents took place in Churachandpur district on Friday night.
