Manipur: Army, Assam Rifles' Enhanced Surveillance Leads to Curfew Relaxation for 3 Hours In Morning

Indian Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned by Manipur Government on the intervening night of May 3 and May 4, 2023, in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes which erupted in a few districts of Manipur.

However, prompt response by security forces led to the rescuing of civilians of all communities from various minority pockets of areas affected by violence. As a result of the proactive and timely response, Churachandpur, KPI, Moreh, and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence reported since yesterday night. According to reports, after remaining peaceful for the past 18 hours, several violent incidents took place in Churachandpur district on Friday night.