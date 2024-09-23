Manipur: Bank of Baroda Officials Arrested In Rs 4 Crore Gold Theft Case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Manipur police has arrested four individuals, including a senior manager from the Bank of Baroda's Manipur University branch, in connection with the alleged theft of gold worth approximately Rs 4 crores.
The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by Ganga Ningombam, the bank's senior manager, at the Singjamei police station on September 17, 2024. In her complaint, Ningombam reported that the lock on the vault of the bank's strong room was found broken.
When the bank cashier opened the vault for routine duties around 10 am on the same day, several gold packets were discovered missing.
The CCTV footage from the bank showed the presence of two individuals in the branch manager's chamber at around 1:41 pm on September 12, 2024. However, the investigation faced a setback as all CCTV cameras were found to be in dark mode.
In response to the complaint, the SIT was formed to conduct a thorough investigation.
Following a preliminary inquiry and the registration of a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police apprehended Ganga Ningombam, along with staff members Khaidem Jackychand (38), Gary Nongmaithem (21), and Akoijam Renash (20).
The arrested individuals have been remanded to judicial custody for five days. Further investigation is underway.