Manipur BJP Leader’s Murder: Prime Accused Surrenders Before Police

One of the prime accused of the murder of Manipur BJP leader Laishram Rameshwor Singh has surrendered before the police.

Laishram Singh, the general secretary of Manipur BJP’s ex-servicemen cell was allegedly shot dead by two armed miscreants at his residence in Thoubal Kshetri Leikai at around 11 am on Tuesday.

Following this, Ayekpam Keshorjit surrendered before Inspector P Achouba Meitei, Office in charge Commando Imphal West.

According to police, 32 licensed pistols, two magazines and nine 0.32 bullets were seized from Ayekpam Keshorjit's possession. His mobile phone was also seized.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police made their first arrest in the murder case on Tuesday. Upon receiving information, an immediate attempt was made to arrest the accused persons.

After a hectic chase and search, the vehicle used in the crime was seized and the driver of the vehicle identified as Naorem Ricky Pointing Singh was arrested. The arrested person hails from Bishnupur in West Bengal and was staying at Haobam in Imphal.

It may be mentioned that BJP leader Laishram Rameshwor Singh sustained bullet injuries on his chest after armed misreants shot him. He was then immediately rushed to the Raj Medicity hospital in Imphal. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.