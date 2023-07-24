Manipur: CISF Holds Talks with MHA To Increase Security Strength
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) held talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday to increase the number of security personnel deployed in the Manipur’s Imphal airport amid ongoing tension in the state.
The CISF is responsible for securing public installations across the country. Senior CISF officers are visiting the Imphal airport regularly to take stock of the prevailing situation.
A top CISF official stated, “We are in talks with the Home Ministry to increase the number of personnel at the Imphal airport in view of the ongoing violence and unrest.”
Earlier on Saturday, a massive protest took place outside the Imphal airport, where security forces had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the agitating mob.
In view of the protest, personnel from Manipur Armed Police and Rapid Action Battalion had to be deployed at the airport to maintain law and order situation.
Commenting on the current strength of CISF personnel deployed at the airport, a senior official said, “We generally do not disclose personnel’s number due to security reasons.”