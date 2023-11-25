Manipur: Fresh Gunfight In Kangpokpi Leaves Youth Dead

At least one youth, a village volunteer, was killed in a gunfight with unidentified men in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Saturday, according to officials.
According to reports, the incident took place at around 2:30 am when a group of armed men attacked Joupi which led to a gunfight with local volunteers guarding the hill village.
An official was quoted as saying, “One person, identified as Khupminthang, was killed in the gun-battle.” Sometime after initiating the gun battle, the armed miscreants retreated, he added.
Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the firing incident, tension flared in the region as well as the adjoining areas in Bishnupur and Kangpokpi districts, with people apprehending counter-attacks on villages in adjoining Imphal Valley and further reprisals, said the official.
Following the fresh incident of violence, additional security forces were deployed in the village and operations are underway to apprehend the attackers.
The fresh violence was reported just five days after two people including an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel, were killed in an ambush near Haraothel village in the Kangpokpi district.