Manipur: Joint Ops Lead To Recovery Of Massive Arms, Ammo Cache

A massive cache of arms and ammunition was seized on Wednesday during search operations carried out in the fringe and vulnerable areas in Manipur, officials informed.
According to the information received, the search operations were carried out jointly by state and central security forces across Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Thoubal and Imphal West districts.
During the operations in the Imphal East district, officials came across eight firearms including one assault rifle, one 0.303 rifle, three SMG carbines, one sten gun, two 9mm pistols, and 62 live rounds of ammunition, 18 explosives, a country made local bomb launcher, two wireless sets (Kenwood), two tube launching, one smoke grenade and five bullet-proof jackets.
While in the Churachandpur district, officials recovered two arms - a 9 mm pistol with magazine, a local made single barrel, along with a 12 mm bore live round, 21 heavy caliber machine gun rounds, a heavy mortar (10ft), one country made improvised explosive, and one rocket propelled grenade in the Old Dampi village.
Meanwhile, officials further said that joint operations were also carried out at Phubala area, Kumbi Thingel Leikai, Saiton Hyeikon village, and Moirang Khunou Mayai Leikai in the Bishnupur district, Kasturi crossing, Thangal bazar, and Moidangpok Khunjao village in the Imphal West district, and Langmeithek village, Tentha Khunou, Tejpur Mayai Leikai, Likla Kambong village, and Kiyam Litanpok area in the Thoubal district.
In addition, the troopers also searched at Pallel Maning Leikai, opposite Pioneer English School and adjoining areas, Bijoypur Mamang and Maning Leikai in in the Kakching district of Manipur.
More than 600 houses were searched an over 1,400 people were verified, however, no arrests were made during the operations, said the officials.
Furthermore, joint operations were also conducted in Vajing and its adjoining areas, Khoinui village, Tollen Village and adjoining areas in the Churachandpur district during which around 150 houses were searched and around 200 persons were verified.