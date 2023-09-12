Manipur: Looted Arms And Ammunition, Explosives Recovered

As many as nine looted arms, two country-made pistols, 10 different types of ammunition and a large cache of explosives were recovered by the combined security forces from Manipur’s Churachandpur, Imphal East, and Thoubal districts, according to authorities on Monday.
Except for some sporadic incidents, the situation in different parts of Manipur has returned to normal, Manipur Police said on Monday night.
However, officials said that they have ensured the movement of a large number of goods-laden vehicles along the Imphal – Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) with essential items.
Meanwhile, strict security measures have been put in place in all the vulnerable locations and security escorts have been provided in the sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles, added officials.
A total of 128 nakas or checkpoints have been put in place in different districts of the northeastern state, both in the hill and the valley regions.
Manipur Police has detained over 800 people in connection with violations of various laws in different districts of the state.