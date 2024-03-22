Manipur: Miscreants Blank Fire During Congress Candidate's Public Meeting

An election campaign of a Congress candidate in Manipur turned chaotic after unidentified miscreants blanked fired on Friday, reports said.
As per reports, the incident occurred during a public meeting of Congress intending candidate from Ukhrul district (Outer Manipur constituency), Alfred Kanngam Arthur.
Miscreants blank fired during Arthur's speech causing a panic situation among the people attending the public meeting at Teinem in Ukhrul district.
Suprisingly, this marks the third instance of such targeted attacks on the Congress leader.
Reportedly, Alfred was earlier attacked by armed miscreants on Monday as well at TK Woodland resort in Paorei Shirui village in Ukhrul. On Tuesday, the Congress leader was attacked with gunshots by armed miscreants for the second time during an interaction program.
Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President K Meghachandra has called on the chief electoral officer of Manipur and the state government to implement security measures to safeguard the candidate contesting from the outer constituency of Ukhrul district, in response to recent attacks.