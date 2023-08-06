Manipur: Narcotics Worth Over Rs 5 Cr Seized By Assam Rifles

A massive consignment of narcotics was intercepted in the violence-stricken northeastern state of Manipur on Sunday, officials informed.
According to officials, troopers of Assam Rifles carried out successive operations against narcotics during which the contraband substances were intercepted.
As per reports, during the operation, officials seized herion estimated to be worth around Rs 5.84 crores in the international illicit markets.
Officials said that the operations were carried out at Trek Jongson and Khulmulen villages under the Chandel district of Manipur.
The narcotics including heroin and poppy was seized from an abandoned bag and a two-wheeler.
Following the recovery of the narcotics, the entire seizure was handed over to Chakpikarong Police Station by the Assam Rifles.