Manipur Police Officer Shot Dead by Suspected Militants in Moreh

SDPO Anand was rushed to a primary health centre in Moreh, however, unfortunately, he succumbed to his bullet injuries.

Expressing his grief over the killing of the SDPO, CM Singh posted on X, “Deeply saddened by the cold-blooded killing of ADPO Chingtham Anand, OC Moreh Police this morning. His dedication to serve and protect the people will always be remembered. The perpetrators will be brought to justice.”