Manipur Police Officer Shot Dead by Suspected Militants in Moreh

Despite several attempts, restoration of peace and normalcy seems like a tough task for the Manipur Government as a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) was shot dead by suspected militants on Tuesday morning. This was informed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on the X platform.
The deceased SDPO has been identified as Chingtham Anand posted in Moreh. This morning, he was inspecting a newly constructed helipad at the Eastern ground in the border town when he was shot in the abdomen.
SDPO Anand was rushed to a primary health centre in Moreh, however, unfortunately, he succumbed to his bullet injuries.
Expressing his grief over the killing of the SDPO, CM Singh posted on X, “Deeply saddened by the cold-blooded killing of ADPO Chingtham Anand, OC Moreh Police this morning. His dedication to serve and protect the people will always be remembered. The perpetrators will be brought to justice.”
CM Singh further said that the Myanmar nationals were entering Indian territory to create unrest in his state.
While speaking to reporters after an event, the chief minister refused to divulge more on the subject saying it was still under investigation.