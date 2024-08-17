Manipur: Police Recover Large Arms, Ammo Cache In Kangpokpi

Search operations in Lower Loiching Ridge general area in Manipur's Kangpokpi district led to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition on Friday.
Manipur Police informed that a 9 mm pistol with magazine, a 112-bore single barrel rifle, an improvised 7.62 mm SLR, an improvised 9 mm CMG with magazine, one each of short-ranged and long-ranged improvised mortars with bombs, a Baofeng radio set with charger, a MK III A2 grenade, a hand grenade detonator, two smoke stun shells, and 14 rounds of live ammunition.
Notably, Manipur Police have been actively working to curb the spread of illicit firearms among the masses for larger public safety and to bring an end to violent outbursts.
The state police, in a statement also mentioned that security forces have felicitated the movement of 146 vehicles along National Highway 37 and 84 vehicles along National Highway 2 to ensure transit of essential items.
To enhance security, 100 checkpoints have been set up across multiple districts in Manipur. These efforts have resulted in the detention of 174 individuals for various violations, underscoring the state's commitment to maintaining order and safety.