Manipur: Security Forces Carry out Massive Cordon & Search Operation, Arms & Ammunition Recovered

A sizable stockpile of weapons and ammunition was found on Friday amid cordon and search operations (CASO) by the joint Imphal West District Police and security personnel in the village areas of Kameng, Khamran, and Mana Ingkhol in Manipur.
The joint forces searched approximately 150 dwellings in three villages, Kameng, Khamran, and Mana Ingkhol, and retrieved the weapons.
(i) Carbine - 3 nos.
(ii) Carbine magazines- 5 nos.
(iii) 9 mm pistol - 1 no with 1 mag.
(iv) 7.65 lama pistol - 1 no with mag.
(v) 36 HE Granade - 3 nos.
(vi) Air gun with scope - 1 no
(vii) Ammunition:
a. 67 nos. of 9mm round
b. 78 nos. of 0.45mm round
(viii) 1 plastic magazine of INSAS rifle
(ix) BP Jacket - 8 nos.
(x) Police uniform - 13 pairs + 1 pant
(xi) Jungle boot - 8 pairs
(xii) Dummy rifle (wood) - 19
(xiii) Wireless set - 3 nos. with 4 chargers
(xiv) Receipt booklet of KCP (PWG Kangla)
(xv) 1 Attendance register
(xvi) Mobile phone - 6 nos.
(xvii) 1 Maruti Gypsy without registration number plate.
The sources from the security forces informed that the CASO was successful and no untoward incident happened during the operation.
The recovered items have been handed over to Lamshang Police Station for taking legal action.
Meanwhile, in another instance, Kangpokpi District Police along with Assam Rifles and CRPF launched a separate search operation at Singda Kuki village under Kangchup Police Station.
In this sear operation police recovered some weapons from the area.
The recovered arms seized during the operation are - Improvised Pumpi -1, Improvised Projectile Launcher – 2, Muzzle Loading Rifle – 2, .303 Rifle- 1,.303 Magazine With Ammunition - 3 Numbers, Country Made Rounds -2 and Lathode Bomb -1