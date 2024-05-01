Manipur Security Forces Thwart Armed Impersonators, Uncover Cache of Weapons

In Manipur, security forces intercepted and detained 11 armed individuals dressed as police officers during the early hours of April 30th.
The group, apprehended by a Mahar Regiment patrol, was found with a significant cache of weapons, including AK rifles, INSAS rifles, SLRs, hand grenades, and bulletproof jackets. However, their capture was not without incident, as a group of women obstructed security personnel and reportedly took the detained individuals during a confrontation.
Despite facing resistance, both Manipur Police and Indian Army teams managed to reach Kumbi Police Station and secure the recovered weapons and ammunition. The situation was eventually brought under control, and legal proceedings are underway.
Amidst these developments, rumors on social media have attempted to link the detained individuals to the April 27th incident in Naranseina, where two CRPF personnel were killed. However, investigations have not found any evidence connecting the two events.
Security forces have conducted extensive search operations in various vulnerable areas of Manipur, resulting in significant discoveries of weapons and ammunition in Zalenkot, Churachandpur, and Mantripukhri Bazar, Imphal East District.
Additionally, on April 29th, security forces apprehended Wangkhem Premjit, a member of KCP (Lamyanba Khuman), and confiscated a 9mm pistol from him. In a separate operation in Kangpokpi District, three individuals were arrested, and explosive substances along with suspected explosive ammunition were seized.
Despite security challenges, efforts have been made to ensure the movement of essential goods along NH-37 and NH-2, with strict security measures in place. Numerous checkpoints have been established across the state, leading to the detention of 122 individuals for various infractions.