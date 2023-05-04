Manipur: Situation Remains Grim Amid Army Deployment

Massive riots erupted in Manipur, between the tribal and Meitei communities on May 3, 2023. Several columns of the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed overnight to contain the large-scale violence, which displaced over 9,000 people.
The clashes broke out during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organized by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur (ATSUM). The Meitei community, which is the largest community in Manipur, has been demanding the inclusion of their community in the state’s Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. However, groups representing the tribal communities have strongly opposed this demand.
The Manipur High Court had passed an order on April 14, 2023, asking the government to consider the Meitei community's demand for ST status. This order has intensified historical tensions between the valley-dwelling Meitei community and the state's hill tribes.
The central valley in the state, which is home to the Meitei community, accounts for 10% of Manipur's landmass, while the remaining 90% comprises hills surrounding the valley, which are home to the recognized tribes.
A defence spokesperson stated that 9,000 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas and provided shelter. The Army and Assam Rifles carried out flag marches in the areas affected by the violence.
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had a telephonic conversation with his Manipur counterpart, N Biren Singh, urging for the restoration of peace. He also instructed the Mizoram Home Minister and the Home Commissioner and Secretary to convene a meeting to deliberate on steps for the safety of the Zo Hnathlak (Kukis) community in the neighboring state.
The spokesperson further mentioned that about 5,000 people have been shifted to safe homes in Churachandpur, 2,000 people in the Imphal valley, and 2,000 people in the border town of Moreh in Tenugopal district. The situation in Manipur remains tense as the security forces work towards maintaining law and order in the region.