Manipur: The Burning Question

On 20th March, N Biren Singh was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the second time after serving from 2017 to 2022. In April, the Manipur High court probed a verdict by directing the state government to take a decision on the long awaited Scheduled Tribe status of Meitei people within four weeks. The verdict faces vigorous lashes in the state by several tribal unions and the kuki community. Even prior to the verdict, in late March clashes broke out between Meitei and kuki people in bordering imphal valley. The clashes and the protest grew stronger and more violent every day.