Manipur: Three Labourers Killed In Landslide

Three labourers were tragically killed after being overwhelmed by a landslide that occurred in Manipur on Friday morning.

The incident was reported from Aizwal-Seling-Champhai road.

Sources said that the labourers were working on the highway when suddenly a huge mass of land fell on them, resulting in their deaths.

The deceased have been identified as Ratan Mandal, Alok Mandal and Prem Kumar Mandal, all hailing from West Bengal.

The cause of the landslide is yet to be ascertained as it wasn’t raining which could have triggered it.

Meanwhile, local authorities reached the scene and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.

Last month, a landslide killed two workers, including a woman, in Assam’s Cachar district.

The landslide occurred at a building construction site in Jirighat where the workers were working. At least five of them got buried after being overwhelmed by it.

Alert locals immediately sprung into action and were able to rescue three of them. The bodies of the other two were recovered after several hours of efforts by the locals and police.