Manipur: Two Insurgents Arrested in Separate Ops, Weapons and Vehicles Seized

Manipur Police on May 10 arrested an active cadre of the outlawed group PREPAK (PRO) in Imphal East District.
The individual, identified as Huidrom Mishal Singh (24), was taken into custody. Upon his arrest, police recovered a 9 mm Pistol, four live rounds with a magazine, a four-wheeler vehicle, and a mobile phone from his possession.
Simultaneously, in a separate operation, Security Forces detained an active member of the MNRF outfit in Imphal West District.
The individual, K. Gaijailung (41), was apprehended in Langol. From his possession, authorities seized a black side bag, two mobile handsets, and a four-wheeler vehicle. It was revealed that Gaijailung was involved in extortion activities targeting construction companies in Noney.