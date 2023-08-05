Manipur Violence: 3 Dead In Fresh Clashes at Bishnupur; Houses Torched
Violence in the northeastern state of Manipur remains unabated as three more people have died in fresh clashes in Bishnupur district late on Friday.
According to reports, the deceased are from the Meitei community in Kwakta area. Several houses of the Kuki community were also burnt down.
Police said that a few people came to Meitei areas crossing the buffer zone and allegedly open fired on them. The buffer zone guarded by central forces is made more than 2 km ahead of Kwakta area in Bishnupur district.
Security forces have reached the scene to take stock of the situation.
Just two days prior, at least 17 people were injured in clashes that erupted between armed forces and the Meitei community protesters in the same district.
The incident prompted the authorities of Imphal East and Imphal West to withdraw curfew relaxations announced earlier. The authorities imposed the restrictions during the day as a precautionary measure.
Security forces had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the protesters in the Kangvai and Phougakchao areas of the district.
According to information, the incident occurred while the Meitei women were attempting to cross a barricaded zone in the district. They were halted by the Assam Rifles and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), thus leading to stone-pelting and clashes between the community and armed forces.