Manipur Violence: CM N Biren Singh Likely to Resign

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is likely to resign amid the ongoing violence in the hill state.



"He is likely to resign today," a senior official in Manipur, who is close to Singh, told media on Friday morning.

Sources in Manipur said Singh has an appointment with Governor Anusuiya Uikey today afternoon, in which Singh might put in his papers.

A news report published in a prominent English daily in Manipur triggered a buzz about CM Biren Singh's resignation on Friday mainly due to his alleged failure to stop the violence.

The news report said that Singh received several calls from New Delhi on Thursday in which he was offered the option to put in his papers or the Centre would take over the administration.

The Assembly is likely to be put in Animated suspension, said the report.

The report comes two days after Uikey visited New Delhi and separately met President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, besides others and apprised them about the situation in Manipur and the steps taken to restore peace.





