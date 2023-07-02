Manipur Violence: Three From Meitei Community Killed in Insurgent Firing

A fresh wave of tension has engulfed Manipur as three individuals were tragically killed in a firing incident involving insurgents on Sunday.
According to sources, the victims, all belonging to the Meitei community, fell victim to the violent attack.
In the aftermath, an agitated crowd set fire to a Kuki village in retaliation, escalating the already volatile situation.
This cycle of violence has created a concerning atmosphere in the region, calling for immediate intervention to restore peace and prevent further loss of life.
Earlier on June 24, a group of people set a private godown of Manipur minister L Susindro at Chingarel in Imphal East district on fire, reducing it to ashes.
According to the officials, the riotous mob also attempted to torch another property of the consumer and food affairs minister and his residence at Khurai in the same district but timely intervention prevented it, reported PTI.