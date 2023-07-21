Manipur Viral Video: House of Main Accused Burnt Down By Irate Mob

After the video from Manipur showing two disrobed women being paraded in the street went viral on all major social media platforms, an agitated mob set on fire the house of the main accused, Huirem Herodas Meitei in the case on Thursday.
Reportedly, a mob, mostly women, burnt down the house of the accused.
As per the sources, four people were arrested so far in connection to the inhuman incident.
The incident took place in Manipur’s Thoubal district on May 4 this year, a day after the violent clash broke down in the state. A case of abduction, gang rape and murder was registered on the matter at Nongpok Sekmai Police station against unidentified miscreants.
The Centre on Thursday directed all the social media platforms to take down the viral video as the matter is under investigation.
Commenting on the matter Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday said that no one involved with the heinous crime will be spared and the state government will try to ensure capital punishment for the accused.
The viral video created outrage across the country on Thursday.