Mirabai Chanu Appeals PM Modi, Amit Shah to Restore Peace in Manipur

The weightlifter, who is currently training in the US for upcoming World championship and Asian Games, said,“ I want to appeal the Prime Minister and the home minister to bring an end to this conflict as soon as possible and save the people of Manipur and bring back the peace prevalent earlier in the state.”

The ethnic conflict in Manipur between the Kuki and the Meitei community is going to complete three months now, but an end to the ongoing conflict is nowhere to be seen yet.