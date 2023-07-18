Mirabai Chanu Appeals PM Modi, Amit Shah to Restore Peace in Manipur

2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medalist weightlifter, Mirabai Chanu shared a video on her Twitter handle on Monday, where she appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bring back peace in the conflict torn northeastern state of Manipur.
The Olympian said that because of the ongoing conflict, players are adversely affected as they can’t train in the prevailing situation.
In the video, Chanu said, “The ongoing conflict in Manipur is about to complete three months. But peace couldn’t bring back to the state yet. Because of the conflict, many players have not been able to get trained, also the students facing disturbances in their studies. Many people have lost their lives and several houses are burnt down.’’
The weightlifter, who is currently training in the US for upcoming World championship and Asian Games, said,“ I want to appeal the Prime Minister and the home minister to bring an end to this conflict as soon as possible and save the people of Manipur and bring back the peace prevalent earlier in the state.”
The ethnic conflict in Manipur between the Kuki and the Meitei community is going to complete three months now, but an end to the ongoing conflict is nowhere to be seen yet.
Manipur has been witnessing the clashes from May 3 this year.
The ethnic clash in Manipur has claimed over 150 lives from the time of its inception.
Meanwhile in Manipur on Monday, thousands of women from various organizations staged protest in Imphal demanding restoration of peace and normalcy in the state. The women marched to Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s bungalow and wanted to meet him to submit a memorandum. As they began a peaceful rally from Singjamei Market, a combined team of Rapid Action Forces and other security forces stopped them at the traffic point of Singjamei Chinga Makhong.