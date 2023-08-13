NPP Leader Calls For 'Surgical Strike' Approach to Address Illegal Immigrants In Manipur

Amidst the ongoing turmoil in Manipur, M Rameshwar Singh from the National People’s Party (NPP), has called for resolute action akin to a "surgical strike" to decisively address the intertwined issues of "illegal immigrants and militants."
The NPP has voiced concerns over the persistent ethnic violence that has inflicted a heavy toll of more than 150 lives over the past three months.
Singh underscored the urgency of the situation, drawing attention to the Home Minister's remarks that pointed towards the infiltration of illegal Kuki militants and immigrants from across the border. He emphasized the external aggression aspect of the crisis, asserting that national security remains compromised.
The Manipur administration recently initiated the collection of biometric data from undocumented immigrants hailing from Myanmar and residing within the state. This move followed concerns arising from reports of around 700 illegal immigrants entering Manipur within a short span during July.
In a striking revelation, the Home Department disclosed that a total of 718 illegal immigrants, including 301 children, crossed into Manipur's Chandel district on July 22 and 23. This influx coincided with a period of escalated violence within the region.
The discord in Manipur is deeply rooted in ethnic tensions between the Kuki tribe, predominant in the hills, and the Meiteis, the majority in the valley. The central government had earlier issued directives to the Manipur and Mizoram administrations to undertake a biometric exercise to register undocumented immigrants, with a target to complete the process by September.
As Manipur grapples with the intricate interplay of multiple challenges, including ethnic divisions, influx of illegal immigrants, and militant activities, voices like Singh's emphasize the need for a concerted and robust response to restore stability and security in the region.