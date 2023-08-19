Over 200 Manipuri Refugees Return Home from Myanmar

At least 212 persons from Manipur, including 89 women and 37 children, who sought safety in Myanmar during the ethnic clashes have returned to their country. This was informed by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday.
CM Singh said that 212 Indian citizens belonging to the Meitei community who sought safety across the Myanmar border returned to Moreh town of Manipur.
Taking to ‘X’ platform, he said, “Relief and gratitude as 212 fellow Indian citizens (all Meiteis) who sought safety across the Myanmar border post the May 3rd unrest in Moreh town of Manipur, are now safely back on Indian soil. A big shout-out to the Indian Army for their dedication in bringing them home. Sincere gratitude to GOC Eastern Command, Lt Gen. RP Kalita, GOC 3 Corp, Lt Gen. HS Sahi and CO of 5 AR, Col. Rahul Jain for their unwavering service.”
According to sources, Assam Rifles with the coordination of Civil Administration and Police ensured safe return of the refugees from Myanmar to Moreh Camp of Assam Rifles in Manipur where they are provided with shelter, food and medical care.
It may be mentioned that so far, 400 displaced persons have been assisted by the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police to safely return from Myanmar to Manipur.