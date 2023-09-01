Recovery of Weapons Continues at Large Scale in Manipur, Around 2,082 Persons Detained

Recovery of arms, ammunition and explosives continue on Friday as the security forces after conducting search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Imphal-East, Kangpokpi and Thoubal districts and recovered four arms, one Pumpi Gun, six ammunitions and seven explosives from Imphal-West, Kangpokpi and Thoubal districts.
A total of 128 Nakas/ Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 2,082 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.
A day earlier, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized from the Charachandpur district of violence-hit Manipur.
The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Manipur Police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Khengmol and its nearby regions.
During the operation, as many as 20 hand-made pistols, 500 grams of gun-powder, and two SBBL guns were seized, sources said.
Apart from that, officials also seized DBBL guns and 20 rounds of live bullets.
Meanwhile, the World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council (WKZIC) has made a fervent plea to global entities, including political parties, NGOs, human rights groups, and international forums, to step in and address the ongoing grave situation of genocide unfolding in Manipur.
Triggered by a recent spate of violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, distressingly, six lives were lost, while another 13 individuals sustained injuries. The incidents have occurred across Naranseina, Thamnapokpi, Ngangkha Lawai, and Khoirentak areas since August 29.
In response to the escalating violence, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has declared an immediate state-wide emergency shutdown.
The WKZIC has expressed strong condemnation for both the Manipur government and the Meitei militants, attributing blame for their alleged involvement in fostering the violence. Notably, the Indian government also faces sharp criticism from the council for turning a blind eye to the unfolding genocide.
LK Minthang, the secretary (information and publicity) of WKZIC, voiced their deep concern, stating, "The Kuki-Zo people have historical ties to the Indian freedom movement, yet they now find themselves amidst a harrowing genocide within their own homeland."
He emphasized that the silence maintained by the Indian government is tantamount to endorsing the atrocities, further accusing the government of potentially having vested interests in the conflict, possibly pertaining to territorial expansion and resource acquisition.
In light of these distressing events, the WKZIC has issued an immediate call for an end to the violence, urging that those responsible be held accountable for their actions. The council's appeal extends to the international community, imploring them to take decisive measures to avert further bloodshed.