Manipur: Security Forces Recover 22 Weapons During Ongoing Combing Op

At least 22 weapons were recovered during the ongoing joint combing operations for the fourth consecutive day by security forces in Manipur on Saturday.
The security forces, continuing their operations across the state with due diligence to avoid any unnecessary hardships to locals, recovered the 22 weapons, mostly automatics in the past 24 hours, said Indian Army sources.
Operations were conducted by adopting a people-friendly approach including announcements for voluntarily surrendering of illegal arms prior to search of specific areas. The presence of magistrates along with the columns is being ensured during search operations in non-AFSPA areas.
Earlier today, the Centre constituted a Peace Committee to facilitate the peace-making process among various ethnic groups in violence-hit Manipur.
The committee will be chaired by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey. As per an official statement, the committee members will include the Chief Minister, a few Ministers of the state government, Members of Parliament, MLAs and leaders from different political parties. It will also include former civil servants, educationists, litterateurs, artists, social workers and representatives of different ethnic groups, the statement further said.
On Thursday, a total of 35 weapons (all types), ammunition & warlike stores were recovered in the joint combining operations.