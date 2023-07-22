"There are over 1000 Rape Cases in Manipur, but...!" Says World Meitei Council

Ethnic conflict has pushed the small Indian state of Manipur into what many have labelled a state of civil war, as the two largest groups, the majority Meitei and minority Kuki, fight for territory and dominance.
This week, shocking video emerged of an attack in May in which two Kuki women were paraded naked by Meitei men shortly after their hamlet was burned, in the region's latest use of terror against women.
But it doesn't stop there; the enormous reality is considerably greater than our imagination, and explaining it may send shivers down your spine.
According to Dina Maibalangpam, Vice President of the World Meitei Council, a 5 and 6-year-old girl or may a few more minor girls were allegedly raped in front of their parents and siblings in Manipur during a violent incident, but there is no proof to support their claims.
"If I go by the numbers, there have been over 1000 cases of rape in Manipur, of late, but we don't have any video evidence to back them up. Rape, whether Kuki or Meitei, cannot be utilized to win a war. This is not right," Dina Maibalangpam said.
Condemning the disastrous sexual violence incident in Manipur, the World Meitei Council’s Vice president said that she would not support this heinous act, despite being a Meitei. “This is so brutal they have tortured women like an animal. I am also a woman, thus, I urge the administration and the government to nab the culprits and punish them severly,” she added.
The council strongly urged the Kuki and Meitei communities not to involve or target any women in their fight in the state.
“Why to target only the girls and women. I request both the communities to go on with their war, you kill each other, you shoot each other, but please don’t target us,” asserted the World Meitei Council’s Vice president.
The council had also lambasted the Chief Minister N Biren Singh for the current situation in Manipur and asked him to step down for being a complete failure. “CM Singh should resign and someone who can take action must be sworn in as a chief minister of the state,” said Dina Maibalangpam.
Meanwhile, Manipur police have achieved another breakthrough in the investigation.
As per Manipur police, another accused was arrested on July 22.
Altogether six persons including five main accused and one juvenile have been arrested with regard to the naked parade case which occurred on May 4, 2023.
Earlier, Assam chief minister and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday following a cabinet has condemned the Manipur sexual violence incident and targeted Congress for running a battle against Manipur, as the state is run by a BJP government.
Addressing the media following a cabinet meeting in Guwahati, the Assam chief minister said, “I am feeling bad, as entire state has been defamed for one incident. Entire condemnation should be restricted to that particular incident. Don’t put it like “Manipur Ka Ghatna”, only one incident has been reported, thus, why to blame the state for that one incident? Rahul Gandhi should apologize for defaming the state of Manipur.”
The chief minister also mentioned that the case was registered long back, video was available. However, it got leaked just before the day of parliament monsoon session.
“There is some kind of political things are involved. But, having said that, this is a gruesome incident, we cannot condone the incident whether the video has been leaked today, tomorrow or yesterday, irrespective to the date of the release of the video, the incident should be condemned, the culprits must arrested and punished as per the law,” added the NEDA convener.
Hitting back at Congress again, the chief minister claimed that such kinds of incidents are also being reported at Congress ruled states.
“Don’t make it weapon to defame or condemn Manipur or our Northeastern states,” Assam CM said.
Comparing the Manipur and Congress ruled Rajasthan, CM Sarma said that till the leakage of the distressing Manipur video where two women were paraded naked, the state of Manipur has witnessed 27 rape incidents, whereas, Rajasthan has reported almost 6,000 rape incidents.
Further, targeting the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, CM Sarma sought her data from the National Crime Records Bureau and urged her to compare the rape incidents with Northeastern states and West Bengal.