"There are over 1000 Rape Cases in Manipur, but...!" Says World Meitei Council

Earlier, Assam chief minister and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday following a cabinet has condemned the Manipur sexual violence incident and targeted Congress for running a battle against Manipur, as the state is run by a BJP government.

Addressing the media following a cabinet meeting in Guwahati, the Assam chief minister said, “I am feeling bad, as entire state has been defamed for one incident. Entire condemnation should be restricted to that particular incident. Don’t put it like “Manipur Ka Ghatna”, only one incident has been reported, thus, why to blame the state for that one incident? Rahul Gandhi should apologize for defaming the state of Manipur.”