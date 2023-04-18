Trouble For Manipur CM! BJP MLAs Camping In Delhi, Seek His Removal

In a major development, a number BJP MLAs from Manipur are reportedly camping in the national capital seeking the removal of N Biren Singh as the chief minister of the state.

According to reports, at least 10-12 MLAs are currently in New Delhi and seeking the intervention of the central leadership into the matter.

One of the many reasons for their grievance has been the suspension of the SoO agreement of 2008 by the state Manipur government in March 2023.

Notably, most of the MLAs predominantly belong to Manipurs’ Kuki community. The agreement was on the suspension of operations against Kuki militants and locals fear that this suspension and the subsequent crackdowns are impacting their daily lives.

On the rebel MLAs said, “BJP in Manipur and the Northeast has gained ground because of the national leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah but of late because of State BJP and leadership of the State Government we are facing some issues. Leadership in Manipur is not democratic, more like a monarchy and as 2024 approaches we want these issues sorted out.”

Recently, BJP MLA from Langthabal Assembly constituency, Karam Shyam resigned from the post of the Chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur.

He tendered his resignation letter to the CM Biren Singh alleging of not being assigned any responsibility as the Chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur.

"I am resigning from the post of Chairman of Tourism Corporation of Manipur Limited as I have not been assigned any responsibility as a Chairman," the resignation letter read.

Earlier this month, BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh had resigned as the adviser to Manipur CM.

In his resignation letter, Radheshyam also complained of "not being given any responsibility".