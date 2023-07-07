Two Youths Gunned Down In Manipur as Violence In State Remains Unabated

As violence in Manipur remains unabated, more reports of civilians being gunned down have emerged. In the last 24 hours, two youths and a woman were shot dead by unidentified assailants, sparking concerns about the prevailing security situation in the state.
The deceased youths have been identified as Irengbam Chingkheinganba (26), and Sagolshem Nganleiba (33). Both their bodies were recovered near a pit in Leikinthabai village, located 17 km north from the capital city of Imphal.
According to reports, the duo was shot dead at close range by their captors before abandoning their bodies in the pit. The victims hailed from Sekmaijin Khunou in the Kakching district of southern Manipur and had travelled to Sekmai village on July 4 for personal reasons.
Meanwhile, Hiyanglam police have confirmed that a missing person report was filed by the family members of the two men the next day on July 5.
In another incident, a 44-year-old woman was gunned down by unidentified miscreants outside Shishu Nista Niketan School in Mayai Koibi located at Imphal West district.
Notably, the shooting incident comes just a day after schools across the state reopened on Wednesday.
The motive behind the killing remains unclear, and investigations are underway.