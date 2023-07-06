Woman Shot Dead Outside School In Manipur's Imphal West

A woman was reportedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants outside a school at Imphal West in the violence-stricken state of Manipur.
The incident occurred outside the Shishu Nishtha Niketan School on Thursday in Imphal West district of Manipur. The identity of the woman is yet to be established.
Notably, the shooting incident comes just a day after schools across the state reopened on Wednesday.
Earlier, Chief Minister N Biren Singh had announced that Classes 1 to 8 in schools will reopen from Wednesday (July 5).
It may be mentioned that schools were shut for almost two months following the ethnic clashes that broke out in the state in May.
During the press conference, Biren Singh also said that the government has also decided to deploy security forces and paramilitary forces in vulnerable areas. He also said that bunkers set up along the hill and valley districts will be removed while additional state forces have been mobilized to provide security to both Meitei and Kuki farmers so that agricultural activities can start, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, ban on internet services in the state has also been extended for another five days till July 10.