Massive Heroin Seizure in Mizoram; Five Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, substantial quantity of heroin was seized in Mizoram, leading to the arrest of four individuals from Assam’s Cachar, and a drug dealer from Myanmar.
The operation, carried out by the Excise and Narcotics Department, resulted in the confiscation of nearly 6 kg of heroin, with an estimated market value of Rs 31 crore.
The successful raids took place at two separate locations in Aizawl, where the trial of this illicit drug trade was allegedly being conducted.
In the first raid, which took place in the Bawngkawn area of Aizawl, law enforcement authorities apprehended Ngolang, a resident of Tahan, Myanmar, and seized 248 grams of heroin from him. Ngolang is believed to be a key figure involved in the cross-border drug trade.
Simultaneously, in the Zemabawk area of Aizawl, the Excise and Narcotics Department intercepted a truck and discovered a whopping 5.8 kilograms of heroin concealed within.
As a result of this significant find, four individuals from the Cachar district were arrested on charges of supplying heroin. The suspects have been identified as Mohammad Nazimul Hussain Borbhuyan (34), Abdul Kalam Laskar (23), Kutbul Alam Laskar (28), and Sukur Ali Majumdar (22).
The combined efforts of the law enforcement agencies involved in the operation have dealt a major blow to the drug trafficking network in the region.
Earlier on June 10, a massive consignment of illicit heroin was seized by authorities at Mawryngkneng in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district.
The sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized heroin weighting 3.99 kilograms that was being smuggled through the porous India-Myanmar border.
The estimated market value of the seized heroin is said to be Rs 27.94 crore.
One smuggler was apprehended in connection to the seizure. The consignment was concealed in 307 soap cases.
Reportedly, the consignment of drugs had come from Manipur via Mizoram.