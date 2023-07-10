Meghalaya: 3 Including Woman Die in Suspected Mushroom Poisoning in Shillong

In a tragic incident, the bodies of three individuals, including a woman, were discovered at an under-construction Institute of Science and Bio Resource (ISBR) in Umsawli, New Shillong Township.
The victims were identified as Sheba Kharbani (40), Rupert Donbor Dohtdong (43), and Backstar Kharkrang (30), all residents of Mawlai Phudmuri.
Sheba and Rupert worked as cleaners, while Backstar served as a chowkidar at the site. The female victim's body was found in one room, while the bodies of the other two victims were located in an adjoining room.
The incident came to light when the project contractor reported a foul smell emanating from the three rooms on the building's first floor to the Mawdiangdiang police outpost at around 5:30 PM on Sunday. In the presence of the headman and eyewitnesses, the police had to forcefully break open the locked room from the inside.
Preliminary investigations suggest that two of the deceased had ventured into the nearby forest to collect mushrooms on Thursday. It is suspected that the three individuals may have died from mushroom poisoning. During the search, the police discovered a pot containing cooked mushrooms in one of the rooms.
Following the necessary medical examinations, the bodies were handed over to the relatives on Monday for the final rites. The police are continuing their investigation to gather more information and determine the exact cause of death.
This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with consuming wild mushrooms without proper knowledge and identification. Authorities advise the public to exercise caution and seek expert advice when foraging for wild mushrooms to avoid any health risks.
The community mourns the loss of Sheba Kharbani, Rupert Donbor Dohtdong, and Backstar Kharkrang, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time.