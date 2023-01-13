Meghalaya Assembly Elections: NPP Announces Names of 58 Candidates

Ahead of Meghalaya assembly elections, the National People’s Party (NPP) announced the names of 58 candidates on Thursday.

The names were declared at an event titled ‘Stronger Together’ held at Polo Grounds in Shillong which was attended by over 10,000 people.

NPP President and chief minister Conrad Sangma will again contest from South Tura LAC while his brother and cabinet minister James P K Sangma will fight from Dadenggre LAC. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong will contest from Pynursla (ST) LAC.

Former state minister Ampareen Lyngdoh who recently joined the NPP has been given a party ticket to contest from East Shillong LAC which she represented in the present Assembly till she quit as MLA recently.

Meanwhile, a document titled ‘Promises Delivered’, which highlighted the promises made during the 2018 election and the achievements of the NPP-led government in the state, was released during the event.

CM Sangma welcomed all the candidates and leaders from different political parties, saying that they have not joined the party for political gains, but for the greater cause of serving the people of the state.

Sangma informed the gathering that during NPP’s regime in Meghalaya, the government ensured systematic planning and implementation of various programmes, resulting in the state’s accelerated growth and development.

He said various indices and growth projections have improved in the state in the last five years, and that Meghalaya has improved in various rankings, be it in the social sector or infrastructure development.

Conrad Sangma said, “Given the opportunity in 2023, I assure you that we will find a solution and resolve the border issue, so that people in the state can live in peace, especially those living in the border areas.”