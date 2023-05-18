Meghalaya: CM Launches ‘Dare To Dream’ Football Development Program At SAI, NEHU

He also said that as politicians, as bureaucrats and even as a society sometimes we fail to understand and realize the dreams and aspirations of the youth so the government is now making policies and programmes based on what the youth want and supporting youth in Sports, Music etc. He added that the youth have immense energy and we need to allow this energy ball to move in the right direction and it is with this thought that the government has been pursuing different youth programs. He hoped that the Academy will be a great opportunity for the youth of the region to excel in Football. He also expressed happiness that the Dream Foundation is planning to set up more centers of excellence in different fields.