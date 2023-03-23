Meghalaya: Government Grants Rs 25 Cr for Skywalk

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on Thursday, informed that a world class Skywalk from Khyndailad (Police Bazaar) to Barik point will be built with an investment of Rs 25 crore to facilitate pedestrian movement.

While delivering a budget speech, he said, “A blue-print to comprehensively address the issues of traffic congestion in Shillong is ready and is being implemented. As an immediate measure, 30 buses have been procured at a cost of Rs 10 crore under the ‘Shared School Bus System’. Additional interventions like improving of junctions, augmentation of parking, strengthening of public transport system and introduction of electric buses will be initiated in 2023-24.”

Sangma said that the entire State Administration including the Secretariat and the Directorates will be moved to New Shillong and all urban amenities like water supply, roads, power, and mobility will be planned accordingly.

He said that the process of preparation of master plans and DPRs has been initiated and will set up express connectivity between Shillong and New Shillong to enable hassle free mobility.

“We plan to invest about Rs 5,000 crore on this ambitious project over the next five years. We will also undertake comprehensive exercises to address the issues of congestion, waste management and beautification of Tura, Jowai, and other urban centers,” he added.